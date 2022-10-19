ENG
News War
Ruscists targeted energy facility in Vinnytsia region, - RMA

Russian occupation forces struck an energy facility in Vinnytsia.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Serhii Borzov, Censor.NET informs.

"Again, the enemy is hitting energy facilities. There are also hits in the Vinnytsia region.

Rescue services are working on the spot," said the head of the regional administration.

