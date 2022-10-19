ENG
"Shahed" exploded in Chernihiv - RMA

An Iranian kamikaze drone exploded in Chernihiv during an air alert.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET informs.

"Attention! We have an explosion of a martyr in Chernihiv. Air defense is working. Stay in shelters," the message says.

