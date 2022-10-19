Explosions were heard in Ivano-Frankivsk region
Telegram channels report explosions in Burshtyn, Ivano-Frankivsk region.
Censor.NET informs about this.
It is reported that an energy infrastructure object was allegedly hit.
The head of the Ivano-Frankivsk RMA Svitlana Onyshchuk neither confirmed nor denied this information.
"Friends, don't panic, stay in shelters. All official information later," she stated on Telegram.
