Explosions were heard in Ivano-Frankivsk region

Telegram channels report explosions in Burshtyn, Ivano-Frankivsk region.

It is reported that an energy infrastructure object was allegedly hit.

The head of the Ivano-Frankivsk RMA Svitlana Onyshchuk neither confirmed nor denied this information.

"Friends, don't panic, stay in shelters. All official information later," she stated on Telegram.

