Explosions are heard in Kyiv

On the afternoon of October 19, explosions were again heard in Kyiv. Reports of repeated explosions were also heard in Troeshchyna and Borshchagivka.

This is reported by Telegram channels, Censor.NET informs.

There is currently no official confirmation of this information, however, an air alert has been announced throughout the territory of Ukraine, except for Crimea.

Previously, air defense Is working in the capital.

See more: Air defense forces shot down two Russian missiles in sky over Chernihiv region. PHOTOS