ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10210 visitors online
News War
26 273 42

Explosions are heard in Kyiv

київ

On the afternoon of October 19, explosions were again heard in Kyiv. Reports of repeated explosions were also heard in Troeshchyna and Borshchagivka.

This is reported by Telegram channels, Censor.NET informs.

There is currently no official confirmation of this information, however, an air alert has been announced throughout the territory of Ukraine, except for Crimea.

Previously, air defense Is working in the capital.

See more: Air defense forces shot down two Russian missiles in sky over Chernihiv region. PHOTOS

Author: 

explosion (1499) Kyyiv (2031)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 