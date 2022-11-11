Biden: War will end when Putin withdraws troops from Ukraine

US President Joe Biden said that Russia’s war against Ukraine will continue until dictator Vladimir Putin withdraws his troops from Ukraine.

This is what he told reporters in the White House, Censor.NET reports with reference to Reuters.

"I don't think this conflict will be resolved until Russian President Vladimir Putin withdraws his forces from Ukraine," Biden said.

Also remind, earlier the US Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried told journalists that currently, only Putin can decide to end this war.

At the same time, Britain believes that the war can last a long time, but the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will fail in all strategic and military goals.

Meanwhile, the EU announced its conditions for the end of the war. The head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, noted that it should end only on Ukraine's terms.