It remains to be seen whether Ukraine is ready to compromise with Russia, - Biden

Ukraine and Russia will continue to lick their wounds and decide whether they are ready for compromises. But the US will not tell them what to do.

US President Joe Biden said this at a briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

"They're both going to be licking their wounds, deciding what they're going to do in the winter and deciding whether they're going to compromise," Biden said.

The US president does not know what the two countries are going to do.

"But I do know one thing: We're not going to tell them what to do," Biden said.

According to him, in the winter both sides will have time to adjust their positions.

"It remains to be seen whether Ukraine is ready to compromise with Russia," the US president said.

Read more: When there is opportunity to negotiate, use it - Pentagon representative Milli

He also said he intends to discuss the Russian war with G20 leaders in Indonesia.

"I'm going to go to the G20. I've been told that President Putin is unlikely to be there, but other world leaders will be... And we'll have an opportunity to see what the next steps might be," Baden explained.

Read more: Zelensky changed his position on negotiations with Russia after visit of adviser Biden, Sullivan, - Politico