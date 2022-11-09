Zelensky changed his position on negotiations with Russia after visit of adviser Biden, Sullivan, - Politico

Pushing by President Biden’s administration led to a softening of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s position that peace talks with Russia cannot begin under Putin’s presidency.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EP, Politico writes about it.

Thus, with reference to two sources, the publication notes that on Monday, Zelensky indicated five conditions for negotiations, including those announced earlier. Among them are - the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, punishment for war crimes, and reparations. Contrary to past statements, Zelensky did not say that Putin would have to step down before such talks could take place.

This change, writes Politico, took place after several days of negotiations between Kyiv and Washington, in particular, after a personal visit to Zelensky's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan.

According to a senior administration official, US officials did not directly tell Zelenskyi and his aides to change their position, but conveyed that Kyiv should demonstrate its willingness to end the war sensibly and peacefully. The administration hopes that this will show the world that it is Ukraine, not Russia, that wants to end the war.

"That doesn't mean they need to sit down at the negotiating table now. We don't even think now is the right time, based on what Russia is doing. But they must show readiness to resolve the conflict because no one wants this conflict to end more than Ukraine," the official said on condition of anonymity.

The US National Security Council declined to comment on this story but pointed to comments Sullivan made in Kyiv last week.

"The conversation we need to have with the international community in support of Ukraine is what are the conditions for a just and durable peace for Ukraine? ...This is what we intend to strive for, this is what we will support, and this is what we believe our collective efforts can help achieve," Sullivan said during his visit to Kyiv.