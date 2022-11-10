When there is opportunity to negotiate, use it - Pentagon representative Milli

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, during a speech at the Economic Club of New York, advocated a "window of opportunity" for the start of the negotiation process between Ukraine and the aggressor country.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

"When there is an opportunity to negotiate when peace can be achieved, take it. Seize the moment," he said.

According to him, a "window of opportunity" could appear if the front line stabilizes during the winter.

At the same time, the general clarified that regardless of whether the negotiations will take place, the US will continue to provide military aid to Ukraine, "even if a complete military victory for either side looks less and less likely."

Read more: Russia lost half of its tanks in Ukraine, - Pentagon