Russia lost half of its tanks in Ukraine, - Pentagon

Since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has probably already lost half of its main battle tanks and used up most of its precision weapons.

This was stated by US Deputy Defense Minister Colin Kahl, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Putin has failed... Russia will come out of this war weaker than it was," Kahl told reporters.

According to him, the Russian Federation has suffered "tens of thousands of casualties" since the beginning of the war in February, which is much more than the Soviet Union lost in Afghanistan.

"They probably lost half of their main battle tanks in the entire Russian army...They used up most of their precision munitions in Ukraine, and sanctions and export controls will make it very difficult for them to rebuild their military to pre-war levels," Kahl said.

"Putin entered this war trying to destroy Ukraine as an independent, sovereign democratic country. He failed, and that will not change. Sovereign, independent, democratic Ukraine will endure," the official stressed.

