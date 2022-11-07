Paratroopers of 79th SAAB destroyed another Russian tank in Eastern direction. VIDEO

Mykolaiv paratroopers thwarted attempts to storm their positions by destroying the occupiers’ tank.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the public relations service of the 79th separate airborne assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Paratroopers of the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade continue to give a decent rebuff to the Russian invaders in certain areas of Donbas. So, the other day, the soldiers of one of the divisions destroyed the tank of the occupiers, which was supporting the enemy infantry with fire, which was trying to storm the positions of the brigade. After the formidable combat vehicle of the occupiers was burned, the enemy retreated in panic," the message reads.