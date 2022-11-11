Liberation of Kherson will not be end of war, Russia continues to occupy part of territories of Ukraine, - Sullivan

The liberation of Kherson will not be the end of Russia’s war against Ukraine, and Washington is not putting pressure on Kyiv regarding negotiations with the Russian Federation.

This was stated by US President Joe Biden's national security advisor Jake Sullivan, Censor.NET informs with reference to LIGA.net.

According to him, Russia's withdrawal to the left bank of the Kherson region will be an "important military event" for Ukraine.

"If this happens, it will mean that in the battle of Kyiv, in the battle of Kherson, in the battle of Kharkiv, the Ukrainians will be victorious over the invading marauding army that was waging an illegal war in their country," Sullivan said.

At the same time, he noted that the de-occupation of Kherson will not be the end of the war, as Russia continues to occupy part of the territories of Ukraine, and therefore the US will continue its support.

