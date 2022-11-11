ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10184 visitors online
News Occupied territories - Crimea and Donbas War
20 235 100

Ukraine will return Crimea without fight, - Reznikov

крим

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov believes that Ukraine will return occupied Crimea without a fight. Perhaps this will happen as a result of the internal crisis in Russia.

Reznikov said this in an interview with Reuters, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Crimea will finally return to control of Ukraine without fighting.

He noted that perhaps this will happen as a result of the internal struggle in Russia.

The minister also said that when the Armed Forces of Ukraine enter the Dnipro on the right bank of the Kherson region, they will still not be able to hit the occupied peninsula with HIMARS and other weapons.

Read more: Ukraine can liberate Crimea by next summer, - American General, Hodges

Author: 

Crimea (2239) release (155) Russia (12468) Reznikov Oleksii (342)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 