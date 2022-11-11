Ukraine will return Crimea without fight, - Reznikov

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov believes that Ukraine will return occupied Crimea without a fight. Perhaps this will happen as a result of the internal crisis in Russia.

Reznikov said this in an interview with Reuters, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Crimea will finally return to control of Ukraine without fighting.

He noted that perhaps this will happen as a result of the internal struggle in Russia.

The minister also said that when the Armed Forces of Ukraine enter the Dnipro on the right bank of the Kherson region, they will still not be able to hit the occupied peninsula with HIMARS and other weapons.

