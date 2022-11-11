Kuleba and Blinken will discuss providing Ukraine with new weapons

Tomorrow, November 12, on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in the capital of Cambodia, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will meet with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to discuss the expansion of military aid to Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to LIGA.net.

According to the minister, these days he actively meets with colleagues from the Asian region, and not only with ministers of ASEAN countries.

"Tomorrow I will have a very active day, and Secretary of State Blinken will also be here tomorrow. We will have a separate meeting, we will discuss the security situation, the provision of new weapons to Ukraine," said Kuleba.

Also, according to him, the topic of the negotiations will be increased sanctions pressure on the terrorist country Russia.

