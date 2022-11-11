Armed Forces enter Kherson. VIDEO

Ukrainian units entered Kherson.

According to Censor.NET, fragments of a video in which Kherson citizens meet advanced units of the defense forces have been published online.

Херсонське видання "Мост" теж повідомляє, що "за наявною інформацією, українські військові знаходяться на території Херсона".

"Локація легко впізнавана – це перехрестя вулиць Лавреньова та Івана Богуна в Шуменському мікрорайоні", - пише видання і публікує фото.

A video was also published on the network, in which Ukrainian soldiers set up a yellow-blue flag at the headquarters of the National Police in the Kherson region.

