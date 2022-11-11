Fighters of 28th SMB liberated village of Klapaia, located 20 km from Kherson. VIDEO
Fighters of the 28th separate mechanized brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign liberated the village of Klapaya, located 20 km from Kherson.
As Censor.NET reports, one of the soldiers of the unit told about this and published a video recording of him standing with the Ukrainian flag against the background of a bus stop with the name of the village.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password