Ukraine returned another 45 soldiers of Armed Forces from captivity. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Another exchange of prisoners took place, and it was possible to return 45 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, the bodies of two fallen defenders were returned.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the statement of the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak.

"We continue to return our prisoners. Another exchange took place - we managed to free 45 soldiers of the Armed Forces. Among them are soldiers and sergeants who defended our state in battles.

It was also possible to return two bodies of the fallen defenders.

We will return home all Ukrainians...

Thank you for the work of the Coordinating Staff on the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

We are working. Ours will be at home," the message reads.

See more: Combat work of Armed Forces of Ukraine continues in Kherson, it is quite heavy and powerful, OC "South"