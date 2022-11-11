ENG
Biden: Russia’s war against Ukraine reinforces need to wean world from dependence on fossil fuels

U.S. President Joe Biden believes that Russia’s war against Ukraine has given a new impetus to abandoning fossil fuels and replacing them with renewable sources.

He said this on Friday during the UN International Climate Conference in Sharm el-Sheikh (COP27), reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to DW.

"Russia's war only reinforces the need to rid the world of dependence on fossil fuels," AFP quoted Biden as saying.

He also stressed that "the life of the entire planet" is under threat due to the climate crisis, so the head of the White House assured that the United States intends to reduce carbon emissions by 50-52 percent by 2030 compared to 2005 levels.

