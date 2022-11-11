Diplomatic solution of war in Ukraine is currently impossible - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that a diplomatic solution to the issue of ending the war in Ukraine is currently impossible.

Scholz said this on Friday during a discussion organized by the broadcaster RND, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to "European truth".

"We all want this war to end and peace to become possible. This is also the theme of all the talks I have had with the Russian president so far, and I have not allowed any criticism to deter me from speaking to the Russian president at regular intervals - often very long ones," he said.

However, according to the German Chancellor, Putin's war prevents any diplomatic rapprochement: "With this murderous war that we are now experiencing, Putin has, first of all, prevented everything that had previously taken place in terms of negotiations."

Scholz stressed that he opposes the ceasefire on Russia's terms.

"First of all, Russia must realize that the idea of dictatorial peace will not lead to anything and that you can't just walk around the territory with a felt-tip pen and say that it is now mine. Therefore, there will be no dictatorial peace, there must be another understanding," he said.

The German Chancellor recalled the talks he had with Putin in Moscow shortly before the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Russian President demanded from Scholz that there should be "no missiles in Ukraine that threaten Moscow" and that Ukraine should not join NATO, as well as the status of certain regions in eastern Ukraine.

"None of the reasons that played a role there would have justified this war, because none of it actually happened," he stressed.