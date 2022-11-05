Nuclear strike on Ukraine would become a "red line" - Scholz

Russia’s use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine is a line that cannot be crossed. We must refrain from such a step.

This is mentioned in the statement of the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to RBK-Ukraine.

"It is unacceptable, unacceptable to use nuclear weapons in this conflict," Scholz said.

The Chancellor called on Russia to clearly state that it will not do this, because this is a line that cannot be crossed.

On Friday, during a visit to China, the German Chancellor stressed that Germany and China believe that nuclear threats are unacceptable. According to Scholz, he and Chinese President Xi Jinping agree that nuclear threats are irresponsible and very dangerous.

Read more: If Russia uses nuclear weapons, it will cease to exist as state, - Zelensky

At the same time, responding to criticism of his trip to Beijing, the German Prime Minister noted that persuading Chinese President Xi Jinping to oppose the use of nuclear weapons during the war in Ukraine was a sufficient reason for the trip.