If Russia uses nuclear weapons, it will cease to exist as state, - Zelensky

If Russia uses nuclear weapons, it will not exist.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky at a joint briefing with the President of Greece, Kateryna Sakellaropoulou, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"If this happens, "the world we live in will no longer exist. It will be a completely different world. But a state that will use nuclear weapons will definitely not exist," he said.

"And it will not only be a question of someone responding to nuclear strikes, but the question will be in the state itself. They will not hold back their state or political positions in the middle of the state. They will understand the revolutionary processes in the middle of it," Zelensky added.

According to the head of state, he does not take it seriously.

"Although looking at the steps taken by the military and political leadership of Russia on our land, these steps cannot be called adequate or really military either," he said.

Read more: Ukraine will not participate in G20 summit if Putin is there, - Zelensky