"I am moved to tears": Estonian Prime Minister Kallas congratulated liberation of Kherson

Estonian Prime Minister Kaya Kallas congratulated the liberation of Kherson from Russian troops.

This is reported by Censor NET with reference to the Estonian Prime Minister's Twitter.

"I am moved to tears when I see how freedom returns to Kherson, how Ukrainians embrace their soldiers, how blue and yellow flags are raised. Estonians watch your bravery with pride and a deep sense of solidarity and support," Kallas wrote.

