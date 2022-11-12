Ukrainian television and radio have returned to Kherson - SSSCIP

Ukrainian television broadcasts resumed yesterday in Kherson. Currently, one of the Ukrainian channels broadcasting a single news marathon is available to the residents of liberated Kherson and surrounding settlements on channel 31 in the T2 digital format.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SSSCIP.

So, as noted, our compatriots in the Kherson region can receive prompt and reliable information about the course of hostilities and the situation in the country.

"It was possible to do this thanks to new powerful transmitters, which were provided to the Radio Broadcasting, Radio and Television Concern by our Polish colleagues - the Emitel SA Company. A few days before the liberation of the right bank of the Kherson region, the Concern's specialists installed a 4 kW transmitter in the Mykolaiv region near the demarcation line that existed at the time", the message says.

The Concern also reported that residents of the Kherson region can also listen to the first channel of Ukrainian radio at a frequency of 92.0 MHz in the FM range. The signal strength is sufficient to receive it even in some areas of the currently occupied part of the Kherson region.

"Now we broadcast only one channel of Ukrainian television and radio, because for us the primary task was to provide Ukrainians with access to information as quickly as possible. We thank our Polish partners for the equipment that made it possible to return Ukrainian television and radio broadcasting to the liberated territories," he noted. technical director of the Concern, Serhii Semerey.

