Invaders killed two civilians in Donetsk region in day
Russian occupation troops killed two civilians in the Donetsk region.
As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.
"On November 12, the Russians killed 2 civilians in the Donetsk region - in Bakhmut. In addition, law enforcement officers discovered the bodies of 2 people killed during the occupation: in Yampil and Yarova," the report says.
It is noted that 1 more person was injured in the region.
Currently, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.
