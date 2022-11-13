Occupiers continue to shell border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy region with artillery and "Grad", - OC "North"

Today, occupiers from the territory of the Russian Federation shelled the Sumy and Chernihiv regions 7 times. The border areas of the regions were targeted by artillery and "Hrads".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operational Command "North".

As noted, at 09:30-09:32 it was reported about 20 arrivals, presumably from , in the area of ​​n.p. Vovkivka There are no losses among personnel and equipment. No information was received about losses among the local population or damage to civil infrastructure.

From 10:25 a.m. to 10:43 a.m., 20 arrivals were reported, presumably from self-propelled guns, in the area of ​​N.p. Hodyne There are no losses among personnel and equipment. No information was received about losses among the local population or damage to civil infrastructure.

According to OC "North", from 11:20 a.m. to 11:36 a.m., 8 firings were reported, presumably from a 120 mm mortar, in the area of ​​N.P. pine tree There are no losses among personnel and equipment. No information was received about losses among the local population or damage to civil infrastructure.

From 11:55 a.m. to 12:33 p.m., 15 arrivals were reported, presumably from 120 mm mortars and barrel artillery, in the vicinity of Iron Bridge. There are no losses among personnel and equipment. No information was received about losses among the local population or damage to civil infrastructure.

From 1:00 p.m. to 1:10 p.m., 10 incidents were reported (the type of weapon could not be established) in the area of photo view There are no losses among personnel and equipment. No information was received about losses among the local population or damage to civil infrastructure.

From 1:23 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., 14 shots were reported, presumably from a 120-mm mortar, in the area of ​​N.p. Mykolaivka There are no losses among personnel and equipment. No information was received about losses among the local population or damage to civil infrastructure.

From 1:24 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., 14 shots were reported, presumably from a 120-mm mortar, in the area of ​​N.p. Leonivka and 2 explosions (presumably cluster munitions (remote mine)). There are no losses among personnel and equipment. No information was received about losses among the local population or damage to civil infrastructure.