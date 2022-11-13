Since beginning of week, 179 settlements on right bank of Dnipro have been deoccupied, - OC "South"

Since the beginning of the week, 179 settlements on the right bank of the Dnipro have been deoccupied.

"Since the beginning of the week, our units on the right bank of the Dnipro have de-occupied 179 settlements covering more than 4.5 thousand square kilometers. In liberated settlements and in the territories of the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, units of the Defense Forces are carrying out stabilization measures, including demining," - Vladyslav Nazarov, the spokesman of the "South" operational command, Censor.NET reported with reference to UNIAN.

Read more: Wallace on liberation of Kherson: It is too early to talk about decisive victory, Kremlin still has plenty of cannon fodder

According to Nazarov, the enemy does not stop shelling the positions of the units of the Armed Forces and the territorial communities adjacent to the contact line, conducts aerial reconnaissance.

Also, the occupiers continue to attack critical infrastructure, civilian objects and territories in the rear regions.