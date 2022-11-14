Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 81,370 people (+510 per day), 2,848 tanks, 1,839 artillery systems, 5,748 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of November 14, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 81,370 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 14/11 are approximately:

personnel - about 81,370 (+510) people were eliminated,

tanks - 2848 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles - 5748 (+6) units,

artillery systems - 1839 (+2) units,

MLRS - 393 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 206 (+0) units,

aircraft - 278 (+0) units,

helicopters - 261 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1509 (+2),

cruise missiles - 399 (+0),

ships/boats - 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4316 (+21) units,

special equipment - 160 (+0).

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.