Putin’s absence from G20 summit will not prevent discussion of situation around Ukraine, - Scholz

The absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit will not prevent other countries from criticizing the war of aggression, calling on Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine and creating conditions for honest peace negotiations.

This was stated by Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, Censor.NET informs with reference to n-tv.

Stolz emphasized that if the world community clearly states "that military escalation is unacceptable from our point of view, then there should be a movement - also on the part of the Russian government, the Russian president - in the direction of proposals that make it possible to build peace." As the politician clarified, it is about preventing the use of nuclear weapons. The federal government, according to its leader, is in intensive negotiations with all stakeholders in this regard.

Berlin is working very hard to form an opinion that makes it clear that international rules must be followed, "that the law must prevail over power," Scholz emphasized.

He expressed cautious optimism that this would be achieved.

