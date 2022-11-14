As of today, sale and production of alcohol is prohibited in Kherson - city council

Since November 14, the sale and production of alcohol have been prohibited on the territory of Kherson. The corresponding order was signed by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Halina Luhova.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the city council.

"From November 14, 2022, the production, transportation, and trade of alcoholic beverages and alcohol-based substances will be prohibited in all settlements of the Kherson urban territorial community (except medicines and disinfectants), including trade in beer, wine, and low-alcohol beverages," the message reads.

The ban will remain in effect until martial law is terminated or revoked by the established procedure or until an order to revoke the validity of this order is adopted.

Compliance with the ban will be monitored by representatives of units of the National Police of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, the Military Law and Order Service, and other military formations formed by the current legislation, stationed in the territory of the settlements of the Kherson urban territorial community.

