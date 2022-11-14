ENG
Official raising of state flag in deoccupied Kherson. VIDEO

The flag of Ukraine was officially raised in Kherson, liberated from the occupiers.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

He also posted a related video. The flag was raised with the participation of the head of state.

