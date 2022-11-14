Ukrainian and foreign journalists call on athorities to return accreditation of media that covered events in Kherson

Ukrainian and foreign journalists and media organizations demand that the authorities take immediate measures and return the accreditation to the media persons who covered the events in Kherson and from whom, according to the reports of the General Staff, it was taken because of this.

This is stated in a joint statement addressed to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny and the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov, Censor.NET informs.

Media workers demand the return of accreditation to Ukrainian and foreign media workers who covered the events in Kherson and from which, according to reports from the General Staff, it was taken because of this. In addition, the journalists demand to conduct an internal investigation into the work of the communication department of the Southern Command and the communication sector of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in general, and to make appropriate personnel decisions.

"Remove unnecessary and ineffective bureaucracy, in particular, unnecessary documents and agreements implemented by the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces. Journalists already have accreditation from the Ministry of Defense, which is an official work permit. Additional documents and permits, which are also unprofessionally applied selectively, complicate the work of journalists and have a negative impact on the coverage of the most important events in Ukraine for the Ukrainian and global audience," the statement reads.

See more: Ukraine is ready for peace, but peace for our entire country - Zelensky in Kherson. PHOTOS

The appeal states that professional journalists who have received official accreditation from the Ministry of Defense have appropriate skills, have undergone numerous trainings, have international security certificates and vast experience of working on the front lines.

"Those Ukrainian and foreign journalists who got to Kherson without fulfilling all the requirements of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces are today stripped of their accreditation and will no longer be able to cover events on the front line and in the near-front zone, and foreign correspondents may not work at all in Ukraine," the statement says.