Russia wants to take break to continue war with new strength. Ukraine will not make concessions regarding Crimea, - Kuleba on alleged readiness of Russian Federation for negotiations

Kyiv does not even theoretically consider any concessions regarding the Crimea issue.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"I will dot the "ands" regarding media and sometimes behind-the-scenes conversations about pressure on Ukraine regarding negotiations, how far Ukraine can go in liberating its territories and what will happen next, etc.:

1. Listen to President Zelensky: Russia must withdraw its occupation troops from the territory of Ukraine within internationally recognized borders;

2. Ukraine does not give up diplomacy. But the Kremlin's current statements about its alleged readiness for negotiations are just a smokescreen. Russia is playing constructive, but in fact wants to take a break to recover and later continue the war with new strength. We will not go for it and urge our partners not to play along with Moscow;

3. Kyiv does not even theoretically consider any concessions regarding the Crimea issue. Neither for us nor for international law, there is no difference between Kherson and Sevastopol. All this - Ukraine;

4. Talks that Ukraine will tolerate or give in to any provocations if they are against our interests. In general, I advise everyone to leave this prehistoric perception of Ukraine as someone who is pressured and forced. Today, Ukraine is pressing and forcing. We are creating a new history together with those in the world who stand side by side with us.

5. As for those in the world who talk behind the scenes about not believing in the victory of Ukraine and express endless doubts, today I spoke at the EU Council of Ministers and told a story," Kuleba writes.

According to him, it is impossible to win if you do not believe.

"I thank everyone who believes in the victory of Ukraine. You will not regret taking such a position. If we remain united and principled in these difficult times, we will also celebrate the restoration of peace and security in Europe. And the more support, the more weapons we will receive, the sooner this day will come," added Kuleba.