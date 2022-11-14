Canada will provide another $400 million in military aid to Ukraine

Canada announced the allocation of a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth 500 million Canadian dollars (about 400 million US dollars).

This was announced in the office of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Canada will provide Ukraine with an additional $500 million in military aid to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces in defending the country from Russia's brutal and unjustified invasion," the message reads.

The office of the head of the Canadian government notes that these funds will be used for the purchase of military, intelligence and communication equipment, as well as fuel and medicine.

"While Russia continues its brutal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine, Canada will stand side by side with the Ukrainian people and allies in defense of our shared values ​​of peace, democracy and human rights," Trudeau stressed.