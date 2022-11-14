Combat drone hit group of Russian invaders. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers dropped a mine into a group of Russian invaders using a combat drone.
As Censor.NET reports, the fighters published a video of the successful attack on the social network. The recording shows that the mine hit five enemies.
