Combat drone hit group of Russian invaders. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers dropped a mine into a group of Russian invaders using a combat drone.

As Censor.NET reports, the fighters published a video of the successful attack on the social network. The recording shows that the mine hit five enemies.

