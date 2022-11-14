War caused damage to Ukraine for third of GDP, - Marchenko

According to the estimates of the Ministry of Finance, economic losses from the war are expected at the level of 33-35% of the gross product of Ukraine.

Minister of Finance Serhii Marchenko announced this during the briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Our estimates coincide with the estimates of our international partners, estimated GDP losses will be 33-35%," said Marchenko.

He added that GDP losses in nominal value for 2022 will amount to more than a trillion hryvnias.

