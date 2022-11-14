USA will not participate in negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine, - Biden

US President Joe Biden emphasized that the United States will not be involved in any peace talks in Ukraine without Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

The American leader said that the liberation of Kherson is an important victory for Ukraine.

"And I can only applaud the bravery, determination and capabilities of the Ukrainian people, the Ukrainian military. They are simply amazing! I think it's hard to say now what exactly that means. But I was very clear - we will continue to provide opportunities for Ukraine, the Ukrainian people to defend ourselves. And we have no intention of participating in any negotiations. Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine. This is a decision that Ukraine should make," the US president said.

At the same time, Biden suggested that in the near future "we will see things slow down through the winter months in terms of the ability to easily move around the country."

"I think it remains to be seen what the outcome will be, except that I am sure that Russia will not occupy Ukraine as they originally planned," he emphasized.