70 thousand refugees from Ukraine registered in Lithuania

Total number of war refugees who arrived to Lithuania and registered here since beginning of Russia’s full scale invasion of Ukraine is 70 020 people. One third of all registered persons - 24 586 - are children under 18

This was reported by the Lithuanian Department of Migration, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to ZN.ua.

The first refugees - 196 people - were registered in the country four days after the start of Russian full scale infasion of Ukraine, on February 28. The largest number of refugees registered per day was on March 17 - 2219 people. The absolute majority of war refugees - more than 69 thousand people - applied for temporary protection. Specialists of the Migration Department made 63,428 decisions on issuing temporary residence permits on the basis of temporary protection, 2,150 decisions on temporary residence on a humanitarian basis.

At the same time, the country expects that the number of Ukrainians may increase: a very cold winter, or other reasons that encourage people to leave the war-torn country again en masse. Lithuanian officials say they are ready to handle a larger flow of refugees.

