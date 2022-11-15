ENG
Navy soldiers eliminated 12 invaders and destroyed 2 Russian UAVs

зсу

Ukrainian marines continue to destroy the enemy in various directions.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported in the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The military units and units of the Marine Command of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the groups, continued to perform tasks related to repelling full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

"Yesterday, November 14, the marines destroyed 11 invaders and 2 UAVs. Artillery military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the invaders. The final losses of the enemy are being specified," the message says.

