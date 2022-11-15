ENG
Sniper destroys three invaders out of five through thermal sight. VIDEO

The Ukrainian sniper, using a thermal sight, attacked an enemy group of five invaders and eliminated three invaders.

As Censor.NET reports, a video recording of a successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was published on social networks.

