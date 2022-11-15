Biden and Erdogan met at G20 summit: They discussed "grain initiative"

US Presidents Joe Biden and Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the need for its continuation during a meeting within the framework of the G20 summit.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"President Erdoğan met with US President Biden at the G20 leaders' summit in Bali. Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Treasury and Finance Nureddin Nebati, and Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar also took part in the meeting," said the Directorate of Communications of the Turkish President's Administration.

The White House said that Biden expressed his condolences to Erdogan and the people of Turkey in connection with the terrorist attack in Istanbul and support for the NATO ally.

"President Biden expressed his gratitude to President Erdogan for his efforts to revive the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which they both agreed is critical to improving global food security in the face of the Russian war, and that the Initiative should continue," reported in Washington.

It was also about the continuation of close coordination on NATO issues, on issues of regional and global importance.

