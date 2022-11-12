Erdogan said that West is "attacking Russia"

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes that Russia is currently resisting an attack from "the West, especially America."

Turkish TV channel TRT quotes Erdogan's words, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Truth".

"...We are going through an unusual process. Russia is not an ordinary state, it is a powerful state. Of course, the West, especially America, attacks Russia almost without limit. Against the background of all this, of course, Russia is currently resisting," the Turkish president told reporters upon returning from the summit of the Turkic Council in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Erdogan also said that he hopes to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 summit, including about a full-scale war in Ukraine.

"During the last meeting with him (Putin), I told him that I think it is appropriate for him to come to Indonesia... Then it was decided that the Minister of Foreign Affairs will come to Indonesia. In these 2-3 days, if I can contact him , maybe I will have the opportunity to talk with him about what he thinks, what steps they will take, especially what steps they can take in order to transform this process, that is, dialogue, into peace," he said.

It is not the first time that the Turkish side has said that the West is trying to use the war in Ukraine to weaken Russia. Previously, they talked about Moscow's willingness to conclude a "big deal" with the West against the background of the war in Ukraine, and also declared their readiness to play a mediating role.