People sing national anthem of Ukraine on main square of Kherson live on CNN. VIDEO
Locals sang the national anthem of Ukraine during the live broadcast of CNN in the central square of Kherson.
The video of the broadcast was published online, Censor.NET reports.
Residents of the liberated city rejoiced at the deoccupation and gathered in the central square of Kherson.
