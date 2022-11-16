G20 "majority" condemned Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine

The G20 nevertheless agreed on a joint statement with a clause condemning Russia’s war against Ukraine and mentioning the UN General Assembly resolution calling on the Russian Federation to withdraw its troops from the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EP.

Three diplomatic sources said that the declaration was agreed to by all member countries of the group. According to a member of the German delegation, the text of the project, which was at the disposal of the mass media on November 15, remained unchanged.

The text notes that "the majority of member states strongly condemn the war in Ukraine and emphasize that it is causing enormous suffering and worsening existing problems in the global economy," but there is also a passage about "differences of opinion regarding the situation and sanctions." It also says that international law should be followed, and threats to use nuclear weapons are unacceptable.

In addition, the leaders welcome the continuation of the "grain corridor" through the Black Sea.

The adoption of the joint declaration has been in question for a long time due to significant differences in positions regarding Russia's war against Ukraine, including the fact that Russia itself is a member of the "20".

Read more: Russia planned large-scale missile attack on Ukraine in anticipation of Zelensky’s speech at G20, - ISW