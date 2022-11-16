ENG
Germany updated list of aid to Ukraine: it handed over shells for MARS II MLRS, tractors and machine guns

The German government has updated the list of military aid given to Ukraine. It included, in particular, shells for MARS II MLRS, M1070 Oshkosh heavy tractors and MG3 machine guns for armored recovery vehicles.

The full list of aid provided during the week is published on the website of the German government, Censor.NET informs.

In addition, Germany additionally transferred to Ukraine:

  • three M1070 Oshkosh tank tractors;
  • 17 border cars;
  • spare parts for the M2 large-caliber machine gun;
  • 24 MG3 for armored repair and evacuation vehicles;
  • 116 mobile heating systems;
  • 10 anti-drone sensors and silencers;
  • 20 frequency band extensions for drone protection devices;
  • one loader.

