Germany allocates EUR 1 million to support energy sector of Ukraine - Embassy

The Federal Foreign Office of Germany allocates EUR 1 million to Ukraine to support the energy sector of Ukraine.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Twitter of of the German Embassy in Ukraine.

"In response to Russia's numerous attacks on the civilian energy infrastructure of Ukraine, the Federal Foreign Office of Germany is allocating 1 million euros as emergency aid, which will be contributed to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine," - the statement reads.

On November 16, the German government updated the list of military aid transferred to Ukraine. It includes, in particular, projectiles for MARS II MLRS, heavy tractors M1070 Oshkosh and MG3 machine guns for armored evacuation vehicles.