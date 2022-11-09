Former Ambassador Payette will coordinate US energy assistance to Ukraine

The US State Department has appointed a coordinator to help Ukraine repair, maintain and strengthen its energy sector after massive Russian airstrikes.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Voice of America".

"Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Geoffrey Payette has been tasked with coordinating the US government's energy support to Ukraine with international partners," agency spokesman Ned Price announced, noting that Payette is uniquely qualified to lead this job as he served as the US ambassador to Ukraine.

"Within the U.S. government, the State Department will work with the Department of Energy, the Department of Defense, the United States Agency for International Development, and the National Security Council to evaluate requests from the government of Ukraine and identify resources or equipment that may be suitable for the task," Price said.

"The government of Ukraine will need help to keep Ukraine resilient and strong despite Russia's efforts to shut off heat and electricity this winter," Price said. "President Putin has failed on the battlefield, so now he's waging war against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure. We must do everything so that he is defeated here as well."

