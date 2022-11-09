Russia is open to negotiations with Ukraine, - Zakharova

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation stated that Russia is allegedly open to negotiations with Ukraine.

This was said by the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Maria Zakharova, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Ria-Novosti".

"Russia, as before, is open to negotiations with Ukraine - of course, taking into account the current realities," she said.

Here it is worth reminding that President Volodymyr Zelensky clearly made it clear to the Russians that negotiations with them will be possible only when the occupying forces leave all the captured territories of our state. But he also explained that the further conversation will also depend on how the Russian occupiers will leave our country: if it will be a voluntary exit, then this is one type of dialogue, a somewhat softer transition from war to diplomacy, but if they are knocked out hence the Ukrainian troops are a completely different type.

Earlier, the Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Andriy Rudenko, said that the Russian Federation was allegedly only waiting for Ukraine's "good will" to return to negotiations.