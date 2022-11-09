Enemy drone was shot down over Sumy region - RMA. PHOTOS

Today, an enemy drone was shot down in Sumy region.

Dmytro Zhivytsky, the head of the Sumy RMA, announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

Another enemy drone was "landed". He was shot down with small arms in the sky over Sumy region. Excellent work of our armed forces," said the head of the region.

