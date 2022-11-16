US holds Russia responsible for missile incident in Poland

The United States has full confidence in the Polish government’s investigation of the missile explosion in Poland and holds Russia ultimately responsible, regardless of who fired the missile.

According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to "European truth", this is stated in statement of White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said on Wednesday.

She stressed that the United States has no data that would contradict the preliminary assessment of the Polish side that the explosion was most likely caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile.

"At the same time, whatever the final conclusions, it is clear that the party that bears full responsibility for this tragic incident is Russia, which fired missiles specifically designed to target civilian infrastructure. Ukraine had - and has - every right to defend itself," the spokeswoman of the National Security Council stressed.

Watson noted that the U.S. will continue to transparently share any new information related to the explosion in Poland and will stay in touch with the Ukrainian side.

"We once again express our solidarity with the people of Ukraine and our condolences for the losses they have suffered as a result of these barbaric airstrikes. We know that millions of Ukrainians remain without electricity, water and basic necessities. Our thoughts and prayers are again with the families of the two tragically lost Polish citizens," she added.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden informed the G7 and NATO partners that the missile explosion in eastern Poland was caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile.

As reported, on November 15, during a massive missile attack on Ukraine, 2 missiles fell in Poland, killing 2 people. US intelligence confirmed the strike of Russian missiles on Poland. In turn, the Russian Defense Ministry called the information about the fall of Russian missiles in Poland a "deliberate provocation for the purpose of escalation". The United States, Estonia and Lithuania declared their readiness to defend every inch of NATO territory. Latvia, Czech Republic and Ukraine also joined their statements.

On the same day, at an extraordinary meeting in the evening of November 15, the Polish government decided to increase the combat readiness of the army. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted that NATO is monitoring the situation in Poland. In addition, Stoltenberg gathers ambassadors of the alliance member states for an emergency meeting on November 16 to discuss the events in Poland.

Later it became known that Polish President Andrzej Duda discussed the explosions in Poland with Stoltenberg and Biden and convenes the National Security Council.

Due to the fall of missiles in Poland, the President of the European Council Charles Michel initiates a coordination meeting with the leaders of the European Union member states, who are currently participating in the G20 summit in Bali.

On the night of November 16, the Polish Foreign Ministry stressed that a Russian-made missile fell on the territory of Poland.

