Armed Forces ’very effectively’ use NASAMAS systems - Austin

NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems supplied to Ukraine by Western countries are already in service.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said this on Wednesday.

"The NASAMS systems we have provided to Ukraine are in combat readiness," he said at a Pentagon press conference.

Austin stressed that, according to him, these systems are used "very effectively".

