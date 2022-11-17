US is running out of some weapons for Ukraine - media

The United States has experienced a reduction in some of the weapons and ammunition it had pledged to provide to Ukraine as military aid.

As reports Censor.NЕТ , stated by CNN citing several sources in the government.

In particular, it concerns 155mm artillery ammunition and Stinger man-portable surface-to-air missile systems. CNN sources also believe that there may be difficulties with the production of some other weapons, including Javelin man-portable anti-tank missile systems, as well as HARM and GMLRS missiles.

It is not possible to quickly establish in the United States the production of weapons and ammunition, the stocks of which have decreased, as well as to get them from allies in Europe.

At the same time, the US authorities emphasize that the security of the country will not be affected under any circumstances and each delivery is assessed taking into account its impact on the strategic reserves of the United States and defense plans.

Before the beginning of the war in Ukraine, CNN notes, the United States for the first time in many years was not a party to any armed conflict - troops from Afghanistan and Iraq were withdrawn at that time, and there was no need to produce weapons to participate in a large-scale war.

